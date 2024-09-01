Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink” Release Cancelled

Unfortunate news for Travis fans.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoes feature a pink rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are made of pink suede, highlighted by white leather overlays. A sail suede Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding to the sleek design. Sail laces complete the look, and branding will be present on the tongues and heels. Overall, this sneaker would have been a major hit upon release. Whenever Travis Scott and Jordan collaborate, it makes waves, and this colorway is sure to be no exception.

Travis Scott was set to make waves once again with the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Sail/Shy Pink” colorway . Scott's influence in the sneaker world is undeniable, and his collaborations consistently generate massive buzz. The sneakers were designed with a pink base and sail overlays, creating a striking contrast that adds a playful touch to the design. This blend of bold and subtle elements is a hallmark of Scott's unique style. The “Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Sail/Shy Pink’” was expected to be no different.

