Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” First Look

ComplexCon 2016
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs at ComplexCon 2016 on November 5, 2016 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Travis is dropping a new colorway next summer.

Travis Scott is set to release another highly anticipated sneaker collaboration with Nike. This time, it’s the Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Sail/Shy Pink” colorway. Known for his unique style and influence in the fashion world, Scott's collaborations always generate buzz. The sneakers feature a sail and white base, offering a clean, versatile look. Light pink laces and branding add a subtle yet distinct touch. This combination creates a fresh, modern aesthetic. Fans of Travis Scott appreciate his ability to blend streetwear with high fashion, and this release is no exception. Scott's previous collaborations, like the “Cactus Jack” series, have been immensely popular.

Each drop sees fans lining up, both virtually and physically. The “Sail/Shy Pink” Air Jordan 1 Low is expected to follow this trend. It's more than just a sneaker; it’s a piece of cultural significance. The partnership between Travis Scott and Nike continues to set trends. Scott's creativity and vision have solidified his place in the sneaker world. The “Sail/Shy Pink” colorway adds another chapter to his legacy. With its stylish design and Scott’s name attached, this release is sure to be a hit. Keep an eye out for the drop; it’s bound to sell out quickly.

"Sail/Shy Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott

Mockup by Sneaker Market RO

The shoes boast a sail rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from sail suede, complemented by lighter leather overlays. Additionally, a sail leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. There are also light pink laces and branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge hit when it is released. Travis x Jordan makes headlines, and this colorway is certainly going to be a big one.

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

