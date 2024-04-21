Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary” Officially Revealed

After months of speculation, here's the official look.

Ben Atkinson
image-18

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG epitomizes timeless style and flair, cherished by sneaker aficionados worldwide. Excitement mounts for its upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott, introducing the captivating "Canary" colorway. Anticipated to unveil a unique hue, this collaboration promises to infuse the classic silhouette with Travis Scott's distinct vibe. Renowned for its enduring appeal, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG is primed for yet another monumental collaboration with Travis and Jordan Brand.

Combining comfort with street-ready aesthetics, the shoe remains a beloved choice among sneaker enthusiasts. The forthcoming "Canary" collaboration will deliver a bold and attention-grabbing transformation. Nike's penchant for thrilling collaborations continues, with the Travis Scott partnership for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" colorway generating immense anticipation. For those seeking exclusivity coupled with iconic style, this impending release will become a coveted addition to sneaker collections.

"Canary" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

Image via Nike

The shoes boast a gum rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by canary yellow leather overlays. Additionally, a blue leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, both Jordan Brand and Travis Scott's branding are on the heels. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge hit when it is released. Travis x Jordan makes headlines, and this colorway is certainly going to be a big one.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" will be released on May 17th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

