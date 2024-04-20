Air Jordan 1 Mid “Light Dew” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Light Dew" colorway, exclusively for women. This iteration boasts a sleek combination of white leather base and teal leather overlays, creating a refreshing and stylish aesthetic. The clean and crisp design of the Air Jordan 1 Mid makes it a versatile option for any occasion. Also, as a women's exclusive release, the "Light Dew" colorway offers a unique opportunity for female sneakerheads to add a touch of flair to their collection. The white leather base provides a clean canvas for the teal accents to pop.

The "Light Dew" colorway adds a fresh twist to the timeless design, offering a perfect balance of style and functionality. These sneakers will elevate your look and turn heads wherever you go. Stay tuned for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Light Dew" colorway, as it is expected to be a highly sought-after addition to the Air Jordan lineup. This pair will be a must-have for women looking to make a statement with their footwear choices. Overall, don't miss out on your chance to cop a pair and add a touch of sophistication to your sneaker rotation.

"Light Dew" Air Jordan 1 Mid

The sneakers feature a teal rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with teal blue leather overlays. An industrial blue Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, and the Wings logo can be found, in blue, above the Swoosh. White laces complete the design. Finally, industrial blue Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Light Dew” is going to drop at some point this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

