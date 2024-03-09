Air Jordan 1 Mid “Vivid Sulfur” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is gearing up for a vibrant new addition to its lineup with the upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" colorway. This striking iteration of the iconic silhouette boasts a bold combination of vivid yellow and contrasting black accents. The vivid sulfur hue adorns the overlays, creating a bold and eye-catching look that is sure to turn heads. Constructed with premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Mid ensures durability and comfort with every step. The classic mid-top design provides ankle support and a timeless aesthetic that remains popular among sneaker enthusiasts.

The "Vivid Sulfur" colorway adds a refreshing twist to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, injecting a burst of energy into the iconic silhouette. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement on the court, these sneakers are sure to command attention. With its vibrant color palette and classic silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 Mid in "Vivid Sulfur" offers a fresh take on a timeless favorite. Stay tuned for the release date and don't miss your chance to add this bold sneaker to your collection.

"Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with vivid sulfur leather overlays. The sides feature a yellow Nike Swoosh, topped by a black Wings logo. Also, yellow laces and a white tongue complete the sneakers. Yellow Jordan branding is found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers feature a pretty vibrant shade of yellow, but the white and black undertones balance the colorway out.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Vivid Sulfur” will be released on March 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

