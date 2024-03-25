Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 will make headlines with its upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" colorway. With a clean white base, accented by vivid sulfur and black detailing, these sneakers are poised to turn heads. The bold contrast between the white backdrop and the vibrant sulfur pops promises to make a statement on the streets and the court alike. Featuring the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 4, this iteration stays true to its roots while injecting a fresh burst of color. The vivid sulfur accents add a dynamic flair to the classic design, ensuring that these kicks stand out from the crowd.

Whether you're hitting the court for a pickup game or strutting the streets with confidence, these sneakers have got you covered. The incorporation of black detailing adds depth and dimension to the overall aesthetic, creating a striking visual contrast against the pristine white base. From the signature Air cushioning to the supportive ankle collar, every element of the Air Jordan 4 is designed with performance and style in mind. The Air Jordan 4 "Vivid Sulfur" is sure to become a must-have addition to any sneakerhead's collection.

"Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

These shoes have a beige, yellow, and black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Additionally, white leather makes up the upper, with additional white leather layers and white mesh on the sides and toebox. White laces finish off the look. Lastly, yellow highlights appear on the lace locks and as the sock liner. Remember, this pair is only for women and is a WMNS exclusive release.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” is going to drop on April 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

