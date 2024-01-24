Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” Gets On-Foot Photos

The Air Jordan 4, a sneaker legend, continues to capture hearts with its timeless design and performance features. Recently, new on-foot photos of the upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" colorway have surfaced, adding excitement to the anticipation surrounding this iconic model. Known for its stability and comfort on the basketball court, the Air Jordan 4 has transcended its athletic roots to become a streetwear staple. The upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" iteration introduces a vibrant and eye-catching color scheme, injecting fresh energy into the classic silhouette.

The on-foot photos showcase the dynamic design in action, highlighting the sleek lines and distinctive features of the Air Jordan 4. The "Vivid Sulfur" colorway boasts a bold combination of colors that is sure to turn heads, making a statement both on and off the court. With its rich history and a nod to the future through new colorways like "Vivid Sulfur," the Air Jordan 4 remains a symbol of style and performance, continuing to be a coveted choice for sneaker enthusiasts around the globe.

“Vivid Sulfur” Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a sail/yellow midsole that catches the eye. Next, the uppers are constructed from white leather with black and vivid sulfur accenting details. Also, white laces and more yellow Jumpman branding complete the design of these sneakers. Finally, note that these sneakers are a WMNS exclusive release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” is going to drop on April 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

