Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” Gets In-Hand Photos

The Air Jordan 4, an iconic sneaker in the Jordan Brand lineup, is making waves with its upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" colorways. These fresh kicks showcase a vibrant and eye-catching color palette, adding a bold twist to the classic silhouette. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release, as the "Vivid Sulfur" brings a burst of energy to the timeless design. Recently, in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 4 in the "Vivid Sulfur" colorways have surfaced, offering a closer look at the details and craftsmanship.

The images highlight the dynamic combination of colors and the signature features that make the Air Jordan 4 a beloved sneaker among fans. As sneaker culture continues to thrive, the Air Jordan 4 maintains its status as a must-have for collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike. The upcoming "Vivid Sulfur" release is set to make a bold statement in the world of streetwear, combining style and heritage in a way that only Air Jordans can. Stay tuned for the drop date to secure your pair of these electrifying kicks.

“Vivid Sulfur” Air Jordan 4

As you can see, the sneakers feature a cream, yellow, and black rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. Also, white leather constructs the uppers, with more white leather overlays and white meshing on the sides and toebox. Next, white laces complete the design. Finally, yellow accents can be seen on the lace locks and as the sock liner. Note that this pair is a WMNS exclusive.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” is going to drop on April 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

