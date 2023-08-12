Nike Cortez “Vivid Sulfur” Coming Soon

A bright colorway for the Nike Cortez.

BYBen Atkinson
One of Nike’s best sneakers would absolutely have to be the Nike Cortez. Despite the fact that it is not the most popular sneaker, it’s a fantastic sneaker.  Overall, the Cortez is a shoe that mostly gained popularity on the West Coast. However, it was a staple of Forrest Gump as the character always wore a pair of Nike Cortez’s in red, white, and blue color. At the end of the day, this shoe is an underappreciated classic. It’s a simple sneaker, and that’s what people love most about it. It’s a fan-favorite and it’s getting a new colorway.

With its lightweight construction and cushioned midsole, the Nike Cortez offers comfort for all-day wear. Its rubber outsole provides reliable traction on various surfaces. Available in a range of colorways, the Nike Cortez allows you to express your personal style effortlessly. Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or looking for a classic and versatile option, the Nike Cortez is a reliable choice that never goes out of style.

“Vivid Sulfur” Nike Cortez

Nike Cortez
Image via Nike

The sneaker has a white rubber sole and midsole with a streak of black. The upper is mostly sulfur-colored leather. The Nike Swoosh is black, as well as the heel tab. Nike branding is found on the tongue and on the black patch on the heel. Also, the sneakers feature sulfur insoles, also with Nike branding. Overall, this sneaker is a clean pair in a cohesive colorway. The combination of sulfur and black creates the perfect colorway for the Nike Cortez. You’re not going to want to miss this pair when it releases later this month.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Vivid Sulfur” is releasing on August 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

VIvid Sulfur
Image via Nike
Nike Cortez
Image via Nike

