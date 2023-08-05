Nike Cortez “Campfire Orange” Officially Revealed

The Nike Cortez is a great sneaker known for its iconic design and comfortable fit. Originally introduced in 1972, it quickly became a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers. The shoe features a simple and timeless silhouette, with a leather upper and a foam midsole. Its versatility and enduring appeal make it a sought-after option for everyday wear. Over the years, Nike has released various colorways and collaborations, keeping the Cortez fresh and appealing to a wide audience.

The Nike Cortez remains a symbol of vintage sports style and continues to be a beloved and enduring sneaker in the fashion world. With its rich history and iconic status, the Nike Cortez stands as a testament to its lasting influence on sneaker culture. As a true classic in the world of sneakers, the Nike Cortez continues to be a favorite among sneaker fans worldwide. Its impact on both sports and streetwear fashion cements its status as a timeless and versatile sneaker loved by many.

“Campfire Orange” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved white sole with a white midsole that features a light green streak. The uppers are constructed completely of white leather and the Nike Swoosh is featured in bright campfire orange. The laces and the sock liner are both white, adding to the minimalism of the sneakers. The heel tab is also orange and features white Nike branding. Finally, orange Nike branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are clean and are dressed in a minimal yet colorful look.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Campfire Orange” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]