The Nike Cortez is a renowned sneaker known for its timeless design and comfortable fit. With a sleek silhouette and iconic Swoosh logo, it has become a symbol of street style and athletic heritage. Recently, Nike unveiled the highly anticipated “World Make” collection for the Cortez, which has created a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. This collection celebrates diversity and inclusivity, featuring unique designs inspired by different cultures from around the world. Collections like these are becoming more prominent in Nike and other brands, and we’ll definitely see some new sneakers in the future.

The “World Make” collection showcases vibrant color palettes, intricate patterns, and meaningful details, making each sneaker a statement piece. Nike’s official unveiling of this collection has generated excitement and anticipation, as fans eagerly await the release of these distinctive and culturally inspired Cortez sneakers. The Nike Cortez “World Make” collection promises to offer a combination of style, global influences, and a celebration of unity through footwear. This sneaker is a women’s exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available to purchase.

Read More: New Balance 576 “Apricot” Officially Revealed

“World Make” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an all-tan colorway throughout. A sail rubber sole and white midsole allow the sneaker to maintain traction and performance. The upper is made of tan smooth leather which creates a luxury feel. The Nike Swoosh features embedded textured leather and gold accents. Gold accents can also be found on the tongue, heel, insoles, and on part of the midsole. Overall, this sneaker colorway gives off a sense of high-end fashion through its classy materials and clean colors.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “World Make” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is still unknown, but expect an update closer to the release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: New Balance 550 “Incense” Release Details

[Via]