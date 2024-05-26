Nike Cortez “Court Purple” Official Drop Details

The Nike Cortez is set to release in a striking "Court Purple" colorway. This upcoming pair features a sail sole that adds a touch of vintage charm. The upper is crafted from rich purple suede, offering a bold and luxurious look. The classic design of the Cortez is elevated by this vibrant color, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection. The "Court Purple" colorway maintains the timeless appeal of the Nike Cortez. The sail sole provides a neutral base, allowing the purple suede upper to truly shine. The contrast between the sole and the upper enhances the overall aesthetic.

This combination of materials and colors showcases the versatility and enduring style of the Cortez. Perfect for both casual wear and athletic use, the Nike Cortez in "Court Purple" is designed to offer comfort and durability. The suede upper adds a premium touch, while the classic sole ensures a comfortable fit. This new colorway is sure to attract attention and praise from sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. With its rich purple hue and classic design elements, the Nike Cortez "Court Purple" is poised to be a popular release.

"Court Purple" Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rubber sail sole with a white and tan midsole. Next, purple leather and suede construct the uppers, with stitching throughout. Also, a white leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and white laces complete the design. Finally, Nike branding is found on the heels, embroidered into the leather. Overall, these sneakers are created from high-quality suede and feature a clean purple colorway.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Cortez “Court Purple” will be released in the spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

