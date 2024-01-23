Nike Cortez “Baroque Brown” Drop Details

The Nike Cortez, a timeless classic, has stood the test of fashion and remains an icon in sneaker culture. Recognized for its sleek design and comfort, the Cortez has transcended generations as a symbol of style and versatility. The shoe's heritage dates back to the 1972 Olympics, and since then, it has maintained its popularity on and off the track. Adding a contemporary touch to this iconic silhouette is the upcoming "Baroque Brown" colorway. Overall, this new iteration promises to infuse a rich and earthy tone into the Cortez lineup.

The Baroque Brown hue brings a sense of sophistication to the classic design, catering to those who appreciate both heritage and modern aesthetics. The Nike Cortez, with its signature Swoosh and distinctive silhouette, continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The Baroque Brown colorway is poised to offer a fresh take on this enduring classic, blending tradition with a contemporary twist. Whether on the streets or as a fashion statement, the Nike Cortez remains a symbol of timeless style, and the upcoming colorway adds a touch of refinement to its storied history.

"Baroque Brown" Nike Cortez

The sneakers feature a rubber sail sole with a white and tan midsole. Next, a brown leather and suede constructs the uppers, with stitching throughout. Also, a white leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and white laces complete the design. Finally, brown Nike branding is found on the heels, embroidered into the leather. Overall, these sneakers are created from high-quality suede and feature a clean colorway. Note, that these sneakers will be released in a WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Cortez “Baroque Brown” will be released in the spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

