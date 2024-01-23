Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cement Grey" Delivers Stealthy Vibes: Photos

Overall, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Mid is a fantastic shoe. Although the word "mid" is in the name, it is anything but. Sure, the shoe does not have the same prestige as the Jordan 1 High OG. However, that has never been the point of this shoe. Instead, this is a sneaker that is meant to be more available for the average consumer. It is also a shoe that is presented in a variety of colorways, as opposed to the High OG which tends to be just a bit more sparse.

Over the course of the last few years, the Jordan 1 Mid has received a steady stream of colorways. More new offerings continue to be shown off, and we have been reporting on many of them. That said, we are in the Winter which means a lot of these new shoes have had some muted tones to them. Below, you can find a new "Cement Grey" model that is packed with neutrals. However, there is a nice pop of color here to make things interesting.

"Cement Grey" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Firstly, the shoe has a black base to it. The black leather materials are found on the overlays, as well as the side panels. Secondly, we get the aforementioned "Cement Grey" on the toe box, the back heel, and even on the Nike swoosh. Lastly, there is a pop of red that lines the top of the sneaker, and even the outsole. When all of this comes together, you get a dope shoe that we think a lot of you will ultimately enjoy.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new Air Jordan 1 Mid is already available on the market. If you are interested, you can find it right now over at Nike.com for $125 USD. Overall, this is a great shoe that will serve you well throughout the entire year. Let us know what you think of this new colorway, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest releases.

