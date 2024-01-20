Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Silver” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE, renowned for its timeless style, will impress with the upcoming "Metallic Silver" colorway. This classic sneaker is not just popular on the basketball court but is a go-to choice for everyday wear. The new silver shade brings a touch of glamour, making it a must-have for fashion-conscious sneaker lovers. The iconic Jordan logo adds a touch of authenticity to the design, capturing the essence of this legendary sneaker. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Metallic Silver" edition, ready to add a dash of style to their collection.

Whether you're into streetwear or just want a versatile and fashionable shoe, the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE has you covered. Stay tuned for the drop and get ready to elevate your style with the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE in "Metallic Silver." It's not just a sneaker; it's a fashion statement that blends classic appeal with a contemporary twist. Overall, you can step out with confidence and shine in the crowd with this sleek and stylish addition to the Air Jordan legacy.

“Metallic Silver” Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey semi-translucent rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Next, white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with metallic silver leather overlays that add a flash to the shoes. Also, a metallic silver Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Next, white laces and grey Jumpman branding complete the sneakers. Finally, it's important to mention that Nike is releasing these sneakers exclusively in WMNS, indicating that only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Silver” is going to drop in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

