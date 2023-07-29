Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Metallic Silver” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk Low is a really popular sneaker that a lot of people appreciate. It has a simple and timeless design that never goes out of style. You can wear it for sports or just for regular everyday things. The shoe is comfortable and easy to move in, so you can run and jump with no problem. It comes in many different colors, so you can pick your favorite. Also, it’s going to continue to get new and different colorways and styles. Since the sneaker is so high in demand, we will continue to see more and more pairs out there.

The Nike Dunk Low goes well with lots of different outfits, making you look cool and stylish. That’s why so many young people love it. Whether you’re going to school or hanging out with friends, the Nike Dunk Low is a great choice. It’s a sneaker that you can always count on to make you look good and feel good. So if you want to step up your style game, the Nike Dunk Low is the way to go.

“Metallic Silver” Nike Dunk Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed from white leather with silver leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh matches the overlays in the same metallic silver color. White laces and a white tongue match the leather base of the sneakers. White Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Blue insoles complete the sneakers and add a touch of color to the otherwise minimal sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Metallic Silver” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

