Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Cracked Orange” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low WMNS is a popular sneaker known for its timeless design and versatility. Originally introduced in 1985 as a basketball shoe, the Dunk Low WMNS has transcended its athletic roots and become a fashion staple over the years. Its low-top silhouette and simple yet stylish appearance have made it a favorite choice for both men and women. The Dunk Low WMNS has seen numerous colorways and collaborations, appealing to a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals.

Its classic look and comfortable fit make it suitable for various occasions, whether it’s a casual day out or a stylish statement piece. Now we are getting a vibrant colorway in the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Cracked Orange,” which adds a unique twist to the iconic silhouette with its eye-catching cracked orange design. This particular pair has gained attention and admiration among sneakerheads, further solidifying the Dunk Low WMNS’ status as an enduring icon in sneaker culture.

“Cracked Orange” Nike Dunk Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent orange sole and a crisp sail midsole. The upper features light bone tumbled leather with orange cracked leather overlays, fitting for a sneaker named “Cracked Orange.” Vibrant orange laces match the sock liner and give the sneaker a different shade. Nike branding can be found on the heel and on the tongue, in white. Overall, this sneaker is released just in time for summer. You’ll still be able to get a couple of warm months with his clean and stylish sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Cracked Orange” will release on August 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

