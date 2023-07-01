The Nike Dunk Low is a timeless sneaker that has gained a ton of popularity for its simple yet iconic design. With its low-top silhouette and clean lines, it exudes a sleek and versatile aesthetic that easily complements various outfits. The shoe features a durable leather upper that ensures durability and style. It boasts a cushioned midsole that provides comfort and impact absorption, making it suitable for all-day wear. The Nike Dunk Low just simply will not go out of style.

The Nike Dunk Low is available in a wide array of colorways, allowing people to express their personal style and find the perfect match for their preferences. Whether you’re a sneaker lover or someone looking for a reliable and fashionable shoe, the Nike Dunk Low is a go-to choice. It has stood the test of time and continues to be a loved classic that effortlessly combines style, comfort, and versatility for sneaker lovers worldwide.

“Medium Olive” Nike Dunk Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneaker features an olive green rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The upper features a clean white leather base with olive leather overlays. The laces, Nike tongue branding, and heel are all found in olive green. The sneakers take on a cohesive color scheme and the white with the olive matches perfectly. Overall, it’s no surprise why this sneaker is coming back to the public. It’s a classic silhouette in a clean colorway and if you want to get your hands on this pair, you finally have a second chance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Medium Olive” will restock on July 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they restock. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

