The Nike Dunk Low has an illustrious history that spans over thirty years. The Dunk was designed as a basketball shoe that offered exceptional performance on the court. However, it soon transcended its intended purpose and became a symbol of sneakers and pop culture for years to come. The Dunk Low gained immense popularity in the skateboarding community during the late ’90s and early 2000s, thanks to its durable construction and comfortable fit. But, over the years, the Dunk Low has been reimagined in various iterations, incorporating different materials, color palettes, and patterns.

As Nike continues to innovate and collaborate, the Dunk Low remains a coveted sneaker among collectors and enthusiasts alike. Its rich history and ability to seamlessly blend sports, skateboarding, and fashion have solidified its place in sneaker culture, ensuring its enduring popularity for the future. The Nike Dunk Low “Athletic Department” is yet another example of Nike’s creativity in materials and color.

“Athletic Department” Nike Dunk Low

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. The sneaker features white, grey, and vibrant blue. The rubber sole of the sneaker is a bright blue and the midsole is a cream color. The upper is a combination of grey and white, which allows the sneaker to keep somewhat of a minimal look. The Nike Swoosh, heel, and sock liner all feature a vibrant blue color. On the heel, the Nike text can be found in gold stitching. Overall, despite the sneaker featuring details of blue, it’s a pretty toned-down sneaker.

@zsneakerheadz reports that this shoe is now going to drop at some point during 2023, likely in the fall or winter. Also, there is no expected retail price but Nike Dunk Lows usually have a retail price of around $120. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

