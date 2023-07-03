Dana White is one of the wealthiest men in the entire sports world. Overall, there is a very good reason for that. He is the man in charge of the UFC. Years ago, he sold the company for a truly impressive amount. However, he was allowed to continue being in charge of the operation. While the UFC may be struggling for superstar talent, they are still at the height of popularity in the United States. The sport is growing, and White has been the face of it for decades.

When you have a lot of money, you are able to afford the finer things in life. For White, one of those things just so happens to be sneakers. Although he may not look the part, White is actually a massive sneakerhead. Overall, he has a huge collection of sneakers, and recently, he got to speak with Complex’s Joe La Puma about them all. The publication has a show called Complex Closets, and it was here that we got a look into White’s massive collection.

Dana White Flexes His Kicks

As you can imagine, White currently boasts a wide range of Air Jordan models. Moreover, he loves his low-top Air Jordan 1s. He also has plenty of Nike Dunks and collaborations with the likes of Travis Scott. Additionally, he has some Kobe sneakers, which makes a lot of sense as he was a big fan of the legendary NBA star. Throughout the episode, Dana White reveals that he spends about $100K on sneakers per year. Furthermore, he even has his own personal shopper who ends up buying clothes for him.

Overall, this is some real rich guy stuff. Having your own personal shopper is truly living lavishly. Not to mention, that sneaker collection is very legit. No matter how you may feel about White, you cannot deny that he has some great kicks at his disposal. Let us know how you feel about his collection, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

