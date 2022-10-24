Dana White is a man with a keen eye for business. The UFC President sold his majority share in the UFC for $4 billion just a few years ago, and since that time, the UFC has only grown in popularity. With that being said, it is easy to see why White is considered a genius in the business world.

Having done big things with the UFC, White is now looking to make an equally large splash in the world of slap boxing. For those of you who may not know, slap boxing is a sport in which the combatants take turns slapping one another until someone is knocked out. It is a pretty wild sport that has been gaining traction online.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Now, White is starting his very own league called Power Slap. Recently, the league released a new teaser that showcases some of the action you can come to expect from each event. Based on this teaser, there is no doubt that this is going to be a high-octane undertaking.

Of course, there is no guarantee that it is successful, especially since the sport is still fairly new. While the virality of the sport is impressive, only time will tell whether or not it sticks with audiences.

Let us know what you think of this new venture, in the comments down below.

