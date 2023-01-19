Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. This weekend, he is going to have a huge task ahead of him as his Buffalo Bills look to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. The winner of this game will play in the AFC Championship game against either the Chiefs or Jaguars.

Overall, Diggs is looking to have a massive impact on the game. Given his skills, he has the power to help give his team the win. However, it is never going to be easy against a team like the Bengals. After all, his opponent Joe Burrow is a beast on the field.

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the stadium prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs Kicks Back And Relaxes

Ahead of this game, Stefon Diggs has been spending some time at home where he can just relax and get tuned in. As it turns out, he was watching some TV on Wednesday night, and stumbled upon the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap league.

For those who don’t know, Power Slap capitalizes on the growing sport of slap boxing. It can be a pretty brutal sport, and Diggs found that out while watching. In the video clip below, Diggs offered some hilarious commentary while watching some matches. Overall, he was mesmerized by the sport, and it seems as though Power Slap has a new fan.

Stefon Diggs watching Power Slap is all time



pic.twitter.com/bu92nphKVb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 19, 2023

Diggs was not the only one on social media who had something to say about Power Slap. There were plenty of hilarious reactions to the new league. However, there were certainly some detractors out there who feel like this is just going to give people brain damage.

Over / Under a month until this Power Slap show gets canceled? pic.twitter.com/6zVboxGM78 — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) January 19, 2023

I don’t care Power Slap is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/9f1blVo4Oy — CM Showtunes (@McToTheFuture) January 19, 2023

Power Slap is no freakin joke OMG! This is a wild sport #powerslap @powerslapleague pic.twitter.com/4PYR5OCAPf — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) January 19, 2023

Power slap is WILD 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hiTFuif0zf — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) January 19, 2023

Ariel Helwani On Power Slap:

SHAME on TBS!

SHAME on Nevada!

SHAME on anyone covering it!@arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/gvyiTYmMqe — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) January 19, 2023

Let us know what you think of Power Slap, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

