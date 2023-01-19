Stefon Diggs Delivers Hilarious Reaction To Dana White’s Power Slap League
The first airing of Power Slap led to a lot of buzz online.
Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. This weekend, he is going to have a huge task ahead of him as his Buffalo Bills look to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. The winner of this game will play in the AFC Championship game against either the Chiefs or Jaguars.
Overall, Diggs is looking to have a massive impact on the game. Given his skills, he has the power to help give his team the win. However, it is never going to be easy against a team like the Bengals. After all, his opponent Joe Burrow is a beast on the field.
Stefon Diggs Kicks Back And Relaxes
Ahead of this game, Stefon Diggs has been spending some time at home where he can just relax and get tuned in. As it turns out, he was watching some TV on Wednesday night, and stumbled upon the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap league.
For those who don’t know, Power Slap capitalizes on the growing sport of slap boxing. It can be a pretty brutal sport, and Diggs found that out while watching. In the video clip below, Diggs offered some hilarious commentary while watching some matches. Overall, he was mesmerized by the sport, and it seems as though Power Slap has a new fan.
Diggs was not the only one on social media who had something to say about Power Slap. There were plenty of hilarious reactions to the new league. However, there were certainly some detractors out there who feel like this is just going to give people brain damage.
Let us know what you think of Power Slap, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.
