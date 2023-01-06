The latest controversy involving Dana White has caused a delay in his new business venture. UFC’s president was caught in a viral firestorm after a video of White and his wife surfaced. In the clip, the pair looked like they were arguing in the VIP section of a nightclub. During the spat, White’s wife slapped him. He immediately slapped her back.

Now, it’s reported that the premiere of White’s Power Slap League has been pushed back by a week. Power Slap: Road to the Title was initially slated for a televised debut on January 11, but ESPN reports it will now air on January 18.

This is the Dana White video in question for those who missed it. Pick an athlete, owner or coach in ANY other sport that could be caught on video slapping their wife and it just kinda goes away. pic.twitter.com/wwyw6M7Q2P — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 3, 2023

White’s Power Slap League featured two contenders slapping one another as hard as they could for three rounds. Further, TBS has not issued any formal statements about the controversy.

Meanwhile, on Monday (January 2), White spoke with TMZ about the violent incident with his wife.

“You’ve heard me say over the years, ‘There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” he said. Despite the pushback, White’s wife also apologized for their behavior.

“I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all,” he also stated. “It’s never happened before. It’s the first time it’s ever happened. People are going to say what they’re going to say, and it is what it is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it.”

Additionally, Comedian D.L. Hughley has publicly criticized the media’s coverage of White’s recent controversy. Specifically, he claims that had the UFC boss been a Black man, there would be far more headlines about him, his past, and his family. Others, including Jamie Foxx, agreed with Hughley’s take.

