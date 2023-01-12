A New Year’s Eve altercation continues to haunt Dana White. The UFC president faced viral backlash after a video circulated showing White’s wife slapping him in the face. Then, immediately, he strikes her back before someone steps in a separates the couple. The pair later apologized for the display, but White again addressed the scandal at UFC Vegas 67.

“I’m sure you guys have seen the TMZ video and have seen my interview,” White said. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience. There’s no excuses for it. It’s something I’m going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life. One thing I do want to clarify that I didn’t talk about on TMZ because I didn’t expect it and didn’t see coming are the people that are defending me.”

Will Smith was on every FYP & Timeline for months, but it is like crickets for Dana White.



Kathleen Finch & David Zaslav are quiet on domestic abuse, especially debuting Power Slap: Road to the Title.



Where are Patrick Whitesell & Ari Emanuel?pic.twitter.com/MpRGdNji2e — Winyah Bay Publishing Company, Inc. (@WinyahBayPubCo) January 6, 2023

White also stated he didn’t want anyone defending his actions. “All the criticism that I have received this week is 100 percent warranted and will receive in the future.”

Some have questioned if the mogul would have some There were suggestions that he should take time away from his position, like a suspension. White said he wouldn’t consider it.

“What should the repercussions be? You tell me,” White said. “I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me? I told you guys when we were going through COVID, COVID could last 10 years. I could have sat it out. It’s much like COVID, actually. Me leaving hurts the company, hurts my employees, hurts the fighters.”

He also said, “It doesn’t hurt me. I could have left in 2016. I don’t know, do I need to reflect? No, I don’t need to reflect. The next morning when I woke up … I’ve been against this. I’ve owned this. I’m telling you that I was wrong.”

Dana and Anne White during Rande Gerber’s Reopening of Whiskey Sky at Whiskey Sky in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

White claims his punishment is being lived every day because people who once respected him no longer do.

Meanwhile, critics like D.L. Hughley spoke out against White’s behavior. The comedy icon said if White were a Black man, his entire history would be ridiculed on social media for the world’s stage. In his call out, Hughley mentioned names like Antonio Brown and Chris Brown. Both men have been named in repeated domestic violence altercations.

Do you believe Dana White deserves some sort of punishment?

[via]