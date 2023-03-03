domestic violence
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi Accuses Baby Mother Of Domestic Violence, Leads To ArrestPolice arrived at the Rae Sremmurd rapper's home, where he informed authorities of an alleged violent incident with Kiara Danielson.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Arrested In The Dominican Republic, His Lawyer Issues A Statement6ix9ine's lawyer is advocating for his quick release.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRasheeda Claims She Apologized To K. Michelle For Questioning Abuse Allegations"I want to move on with my life," Rasheeda says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her Of Domestic ViolenceDarius Jackson reportedly wants Keke Palmer's restraining order against him dropped.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsVon Miller Refuses To Comment On Domestic Violence ArrestMiller has not issued a statement of any kind in the week since his arrest.By Ben Mock
- SportsVon Miller With The Bills And Available To Play Despite ArrestThe Bills have said they are going to "let the legal process play out."By Ben Mock
- GossipFatboy SSE Tells DJ Akademiks He's A "Vicious Dog" Amid Abuse AllegationsFatboy SSE denies rumors that he's a "woman abuser."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsCharles Barkley Presses Adam Silver About Domestic Violence In The NBA On National TVBarkley caught the commissioner off-guard during "Inside The NBA."By Ben Mock
- SportsChandler Jones Arrested For Violating Protective Order A Second TimeJones was arrested on the same charges less than a month ago.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsNew Video Of Gunplay And His Wife Prior To Gun Incident Surfaces OnlineMore news about this story continues to roll out. By Zachary Horvath
- CrimeGunplay Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Rifle At Wife Holding Their BabyGunplay's wife had asked him to be more quiet while playing Xbox.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBun B Addresses Tory Lanez Sentence, Condemns Domestic ViolenceThe Houston legend did state that he hopes Lanez makes it back home safe, and that prison time is never something he wishes on another.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKey Glock's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Physical AssaultKarin Jinsui claims the rapper "put his hands" on her. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAnthony Mackie Stands By Jonathan Majors Amid Domestic Violence CaseThe fellow Marvel actor says that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMelle Mel Arrested For Felony Domestic ViolenceMelle Mel is in some legal trouble.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against His Assault AccuserJonathan Majors has filed a cross-complaint against his alleged assault victim.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureClip Of Tokyo Toni Stopping A Potential Domestic Violence Incident CirculatesThe resurfaced clip has gone viral.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsAntonio Brown's Biggest ScandalsAntonio Brown has has a prolific NFL career and has been touted as one of the all-time greats. But his career has been marred with controversies and scandals that have painted a negative public image.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Mom Starts Program For Domestic Violence VictimsWith her help, survivors will get access to free services from a top-tier plastic surgeon.By Ben Mock
- TVJonathan Majors' Alleged Victim Parties After Incident: WatchThe Marvel actor might finally be experiencing some good fortune.By Noah Grant
- MoviesJonathan Majors Dropped By Manager After Domestic Violence AllegationsThe actor has already been dropped by several clients, and it seems like a lot of things are up in the air for him right now.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureChris Brown Accused Of Abusing Ammika Harris, Woman Claims She Saw ItA woman took to IG with damaging claims that the singer beat the mother of his child.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMike Tyson Questions Blueface & Chrisean About Abusive RomanceTyson wanted to know if Blueface likes "when she beats on" him.By Erika Marie