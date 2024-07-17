Bhad Bhabie Posts Herself Making Out With Le Vaughn Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

Fans are a bit concerned.



Bhad Bhabie had fans concerned for her safety last week when she posted a clip of herself allegedly being abused by her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Overall, the artist and media personality was doing this as a way for Le Vaughn to get help. She made it clear that she still cares about the man and just wants him to understand that his methods of lashing out are not okay. This subsequently led to rumors that the two were staying together. However, Bhad Bhabie made sure to shut those down immediately.

As it turns out, it appears as though she and the father of her child are still together. In the Instagram clip below, reposted by DJ Akademiks, you can see Bhad Bhabie making out with Le Vaughn. There was no text or tag on the clip. Instead, it lasts for about three seconds before moving on. Of course, this has led to speculation that the two have reconciled. Although, based on fan reactions, it is clear that Bhad Bhabie's latest decision is not popular.

Bhad Bhabie Appears To Be Back With Le Vaughn

We will save you quotes from the comments section as some of them are quite disgusting and belittling. That said, there is no doubt that some would like to see better for the star, especially given the videos she posted last week. Either way, we hope that Bhad Bhabie is doing okay, all things considered. Only time will tell if Le Vaughn takes Bhad Bhabie's plea for help to heart.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe the backlash to this is fair? What are your thoughts about people posting all of their most intimate moments on social media for people to watch and judge?