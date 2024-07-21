Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Pack On The PDA After Domestic Assault Incident

LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Fans are worried about Bhad Bhabie.

Earlier this month, Bhad Bhabie took to social media to share footage of the father of her child Le Vaughn allegedly assaulting her. The two of them welcomed their daughter in March of this year, and for obvious reasons, the footage left fans worried. These concerns were only compounded days later when the 21-year-old shared a clip of them kissing. She gave supporters zero context at the time, which prompted speculation that they were still together, or had gotten back together after a brief split.

Now, she and Le Vaughn have been spotted together yet again on seemingly good terms. The TMZ Celebrity Tour bus passed the duo at a Beverly Hills restaurant last night without their little one. When asked where their daughter was, Bhad Bhabie said she was at home, suggesting they were having date night.

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Spotted In Beverly Hills

For now, the status of Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn's relationship remains unclear, though they got awfully close in the footage obtained by TMZ. After exposing him for his alleged abuse, Bhad Bhabie responded to fans criticizing her for claiming she wanted him to get help, stating that she wouldn't be staying with him. "I wasn't gonna speak on this but who said I was staying?" she responded to one confused Instagram user. "What about that post made y'all think I'm staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he's gonna get help? I'm so confused and apparently so are yall."

Unfortunately, this isn't the only reason Bhad Bhabie has made headlines as of late. Last week, her Los Angeles home was also robbed, though she luckily wasn't home at the time. What do you think of Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn being spotted together after she exposed him for alleged abuse? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

