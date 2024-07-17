Bhad Bhabie's Los Angeles Home Victim Of A Robbery Days After Assault Fiasco With Baby Daddy

The mother of one was not at her $3 million home during the break-in.

Hopefully, Bhad Bhadie has positive news coming soon because now she has to worry about the robbery of her home. According to TMZ, the OnlyFans content creator's pad in Los Angeles was raided by a few burglars this past Friday. It all went down around 10 p.m. One of the criminals made off with handbags and jewelry by breaking through a back door. Thankfully or unluckily, depending on how you view the situation, Bhad Bhabie was not present for the robbery.

Cops will not be able to determine the total value of everything until she returns. According to the authorities the former rapper's estate was equipped with an alarm system. However, they were not able to respond to the alert in time, as almost all of the burglars fled the scene. One man wearing black was still near the premises, but as it stands, it is an open case right now as there are zero arrests.

Bhad Bhabie's Home Robbery Remains An Open Case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

As we mentioned, Bhad Bhabie continues to have a rough go of it in July. Just about a week ago, disturbing footage from said home appeared to show a violent altercation between her and her baby daddy, Le Vaughn. The millionaire was thrown to the ground several times and pictures after the scary scene showed she was battered pretty good. However, Bhad Bhabie has yet to file any sort of report to the police about it.

