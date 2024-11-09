Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Le Vaughn Strolls Out With Their Kid After Her Cancer Reveal

The public was shocked with this news.

Bhad Bhabie recently shocked her followers via social media on Thursday (November 7) by revealing that she's taking medication for cancer. "I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me [lose] weight," she shared with her fans via an Instagram Story post. "I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives." Many fans hope that the rapper is in remission, although this is just a speculative interpretation given the lack of detailed information we have on the matter. Per TMZ, some new pictures emerged of her boyfriend Le Vaughn out for a stroll in Los Angeles on Friday (November 8) with their child after this news broke. Their daughter was born in March of this year.

According to the outlet, Bhad Bhabie is currently under a doctor's care, which is why she was not present in these new photos. You can check them out for yourself by clicking on the "Via" link further down below. In any case, we wish them the best during this difficult and surely stressful process. This comes shortly after she reconciled with her father, and after her mother already confirmed the cancer diagnosis in a fiery social media message.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Livid After Tattoo Artist Botches Le Vaughn Portrait

Bhad Bhabie Performing In 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

"How dare you – you little vile piece of s**t – say my daughter would lie about something like that?" Bhad Bhabie's mother Barbara Ann Bregoli responded on Instagram to Perez Hilton's theory that the cancer diagnosis is a fake plea for attention. "You’re a dad… How many children did you have through a surrogate? I’m not even sure. You need to focus on them and not mine. Go find another way to make some money instead of talking s**t about other people. Is this the only way you can make money, talking s**t about people? How dare you! And I pray to God one of your children never gets cancer. I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this, you vile piece of no good s**t? God don’t like ugly. You need to remember that."

Furthermore, this comes after a lot of past issues between Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn concerning their relationship. Hopefully he can support her appropriately during this process, and we wish her a speedy recovery.