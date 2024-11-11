Bhad Bhabie Wishes Le Vaughn A Happy Birthday Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis

Billboard Hot 100 Festival 2018 - Day 2
WANTAGH, NY - AUGUST 19: Bhad Bhabie performs onstage during Day 2 of Billboard Hot 100 Festival 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 19, 2018 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard)
The rapper and content creator took time away from all of the noise to support her man.

Overall, it's been a gauntlet of a year for Bhad Bhabie. The viral multi-industry talent was involved in a serious debacle with her current baby daddy, Le Vaughn. Footage surfaced from her in which showed the brutality of the alleged abuse. However, they have since smoothed things out and seem to be on good terms. But things don't stop there for the 21-year-old. Early last month, her and previously estranged father, Ira Peskowitz, finally made peace and have been steadily building their relationship back up. Additionally, Bhabie has to deal with a burglary and several other waves of backlash thanks to Le Vaughn.

But if that wasn't enough, she's currently dealing with a cancer diagnosis as of just a few days ago. She annoyingly revealed this after the internet had been constantly questioning her over her shocking weight loss. Some people were not buying Bhabie's claims about the cancer medication, which led to both her and her mother clapping back and rightfully so. "I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight," the rapper said on an IG Story. "I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives."

Bhad Bhabie Shows Love To Le Vaughn

Barbara Ann Bregoli confirmed the cancer treatment and went off on one doubter in particular. "How dare you – you little vile piece of s*** – say my daughter would lie about something like that. You’re a dad… How many children did you have through a surrogate? I’m not even sure. You need to focus on them and not mine," she said in short. However, despite all of this backlash, noise, and stress, the young adult is showing up for those she cares about.

In a recent Instagram post from Bhabie, she took the time to help celebrate Le Vaughn's birthday. She shared a couple of pictures of them kicking back with the caption, It’s my baby birthday!!! I love you so much💕💕💕💕💕💕💕" The comments were turned off for the post and understandably so. As we said before, the couple has heard and seen a lot of stuff. It's good to see her still supporting others even though she's the one needing the most care at the moment. Our best wishes continue to go out to her, her family, and friends during this time.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
