Bhad Bhabie Wishes Le Vaughn A Happy Birthday Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis

The rapper and content creator took time away from all of the noise to support her man.

Overall, it's been a gauntlet of a year for Bhad Bhabie. The viral multi-industry talent was involved in a serious debacle with her current baby daddy, Le Vaughn. Footage surfaced from her in which showed the brutality of the alleged abuse. However, they have since smoothed things out and seem to be on good terms. But things don't stop there for the 21-year-old. Early last month, her and previously estranged father, Ira Peskowitz, finally made peace and have been steadily building their relationship back up. Additionally, Bhabie has to deal with a burglary and several other waves of backlash thanks to Le Vaughn.

But if that wasn't enough, she's currently dealing with a cancer diagnosis as of just a few days ago. She annoyingly revealed this after the internet had been constantly questioning her over her shocking weight loss. Some people were not buying Bhabie's claims about the cancer medication, which led to both her and her mother clapping back and rightfully so. "I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight," the rapper said on an IG Story. "I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives."

Bhad Bhabie Shows Love To Le Vaughn

Barbara Ann Bregoli confirmed the cancer treatment and went off on one doubter in particular. "How dare you – you little vile piece of s*** – say my daughter would lie about something like that. You’re a dad… How many children did you have through a surrogate? I’m not even sure. You need to focus on them and not mine," she said in short. However, despite all of this backlash, noise, and stress, the young adult is showing up for those she cares about.

In a recent Instagram post from Bhabie, she took the time to help celebrate Le Vaughn's birthday. She shared a couple of pictures of them kicking back with the caption, It’s my baby birthday!!! I love you so much💕💕💕💕💕💕💕" The comments were turned off for the post and understandably so. As we said before, the couple has heard and seen a lot of stuff. It's good to see her still supporting others even though she's the one needing the most care at the moment. Our best wishes continue to go out to her, her family, and friends during this time.