Bhad Bhabie Provides First Update Amid Her Frightening Cancer Battle

TMZ caught up with the rapper at LAX to get the inside scoop.

There's some breaking news regarding Bhad Bhabie and her harrowing cancer diagnosis. According to TMZ, they ran into the rapper and viral sensation at LAX over the weekend on Sunday. As she was entering the airport, the reporter asked how she's been feeling since the news broke back at the start of November. They cite that Bhabie was sort of caught off guard and wasn't really able to provide much of a detailed description of her status. However, she did mention that she's doing "okay" as of now.

It clearly sounds like she's still processing dealing with this and who wouldn't be. Something like this can turn someone's entire life around and in the wrong direction for years potentially. We are continuing to send our condolences to and deepest prayers to Bhad Bhabie and her loved ones during this time. The diagnosis has been weighing heavily on her mind, which was evident after dropping the bombshell. Fans were wondering why she was visibly losing weight and she didn't respond back in a friendly matter in the slightest.

Bhad Bhabie Seems To Be Taking Things Day By Day

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

"I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. "I'm slowly gaining it back. So, stop running with the worst narratives." This life-altering moment has also taken a toll on Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, who also lashed out at others constantly pestering and questioning the situation. "How dare you – you little vile piece of s*** – say my daughter would lie about something like that." You’re a dad… How many children did you have through a surrogate?" Bregoli said to Perez Hilton who claimed that Bhabie was doing this for attention.