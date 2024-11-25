Bhad Bhabie Provides First Update Amid Her Frightening Cancer Battle

BYZachary Horvath490 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Billboard Hot 100 Festival 2018 - Day 2
WANTAGH, NY - AUGUST 19: Bhad Bhabie performs onstage during Day 2 of Billboard Hot 100 Festival 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 19, 2018 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard)
TMZ caught up with the rapper at LAX to get the inside scoop.

There's some breaking news regarding Bhad Bhabie and her harrowing cancer diagnosis. According to TMZ, they ran into the rapper and viral sensation at LAX over the weekend on Sunday. As she was entering the airport, the reporter asked how she's been feeling since the news broke back at the start of November. They cite that Bhabie was sort of caught off guard and wasn't really able to provide much of a detailed description of her status. However, she did mention that she's doing "okay" as of now.

It clearly sounds like she's still processing dealing with this and who wouldn't be. Something like this can turn someone's entire life around and in the wrong direction for years potentially. We are continuing to send our condolences to and deepest prayers to Bhad Bhabie and her loved ones during this time. The diagnosis has been weighing heavily on her mind, which was evident after dropping the bombshell. Fans were wondering why she was visibly losing weight and she didn't respond back in a friendly matter in the slightest.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Rolls Out Physical Copy Pre-Orders For "GNX"

Bhad Bhabie Seems To Be Taking Things Day By Day

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

"I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. "I'm slowly gaining it back. So, stop running with the worst narratives." This life-altering moment has also taken a toll on Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, who also lashed out at others constantly pestering and questioning the situation. "How dare you – you little vile piece of s*** – say my daughter would lie about something like that." You’re a dad… How many children did you have through a surrogate?" Bregoli said to Perez Hilton who claimed that Bhabie was doing this for attention.

"I’m not even sure. You need to focus on them and not mine. Go find another way to make some money instead of talking s*** about other people." At this moment, the type of cancer Bhabie is dealing with has not yet been revealed. Given how fresh this all is still, it could be some time before we get to learn that sensitive information.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG's Friendly Interaction Sparks Rekindling Rumors

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...