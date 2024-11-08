Bhad Bhabie Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Fans Comment On Weight Loss

We wish her a speedy recovery.

Bhad Bhabie shocked the music world on November 7. The rapper and social media presence has been the subject of intense scrutiny regarding her appearances. Fans pointed out that she had recently lost a lot of weight, and speculated as to why. Bhad Bhabie got tired of the speculating, and decided to set the record straight. The rapper revealed that she has been taking cancer medication. The bombshell news was dropped on her Instagram Story.

Bhad Bhabie criticized fans for "running with the worst narrative" with regards to her life. "I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight," she wrote on her IG Story. "I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives." The rapper did not elaborate on what type of cancer she is allegedly battling, or when she was diagnosed. Her comment regarding weight gain, however, led many fans to speculate (and hope) that she is in remission. Bhabie's frustration with regards to body shaming makes sense. The rapper has had to contend with it for most of her career.

Bhad Bhabie Has Struggled With Weight Gain Historically

Bhad Bhabie talked about her body image, and her struggles with weight, during a 2022 Instagram post. She admitted that she has always had a difficult time putting on weight, and even compared pictures of her when she was younger to her in the present. "I've always been under weight no matter how much I ate I could never gain," she told her followers. "I've been 80-85 pounds since I was 12. My goal weight was always 105 but I never thought I would be able to make it past 95." Bhad Bhabie asserted that she had never been "happier" with the way her body looked.

Bhad Bhabie also admitted to fans that she had work done when she was a teenager. "Funny thing about it is I've had a*s shots since I was 17," she said during the same Instagram post. "I'm just now starting to have a a*s so yes ima call my a*s natural bc it still wasn't there till I started gaining weight." Bhad Bhabie also became a mother at the top of the year. She told Paper Magazine that she was thrilled to have a kid, and forge a singular bond. We wish her the best in her recovery process.