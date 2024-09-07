Bhad Bhabie Drops Loving Le Vaughn Photo Dump Amid Botched Tattoo Drama

Bhad Bhabie stands by her relationship.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn's relationship is nothing short of polarizing, but it looks like the pair is going stronger than ever. Back in July, the internet personality exposed her then-ex for allegedly assaulting her, sharing various disturbing clips and photos online. At the time, she told her supporters they were no longer an item, but they reunited shortly after. This has earned both of them a fair bit of criticism from social media users, but Bhad Bhabie continues to flaunt her romance regardless.

Now, she's hopped on Instagram to drop off various photos of her and Le Vaughn, calling him her "favorite part of life." In the photos, they're seen posing together at a beach, an arcade, and more. Clearly, Bhad Bhabie is smitten, despite whatever critics may have to say about it.

While the loving post may come as a surprise to those not following this situation closely, it's far from the first time they've gone the extra mile to show off their feelings for one another. Late last month, the two of them even got tattoos of each other's faces. She later admitted that she wasn't pleased with the tattoo artist's work, but of course, the sentiment remains.