Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Debut Shocking Tattoos Of Each Other’s Faces

Are they the next Blueface and Chrisean Rock?

It's no secret that Bhad Bhabie and the father of her child, Le Vaughn, have been through plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship. Just months after welcoming their daughter, Bhad Bhabie put Le Vaughn on blast on social media, exposing him for allegedly assaulting her. Of course, this left her supporters incredibly concerned, and hopeful that she would remove herself and the child from the situation.

Shortly after the incident, however, they appeared to be back together. She shared various photos of them kissing, was spotted getting up close and personal with him out in LA, and more. This has prompted mixed reactions from fans, who simply want the best for the new mother and her baby. Regardless, she and Le Vaughn's romance only appears to have intensified in recent weeks. Today, for example, they hopped online to reveal some shocking new ink.

Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Flaunt Their Romance Amid Fan Concerns

Bhad Bhabie got a tattoo of Le Vaughn's face on one of her legs, and he got her face in roughly the same spot. Fans in The Shade Room's comments section are certainly not feeling their latest move. Many don't like the concept of getting a partner's face tattooed, particularly when they were broken up so recently. Others think she just needs to leave him for good.