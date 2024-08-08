Bhad Bhabie & LeVaughn Shock Fans With Her Latest Confusing Instagram Post

Fans have no idea what's going on with Bhad Bhabie and her allegedly abusive partner, and are imploring her to take caution.

Bhad Bhabie and her allegedly abusive boyfriend, LeVaughn, have sent fans on a frenzy while trying to figure out exactly what's going on in their relationship. For those unaware, this began when security footage emerged of LeVaughn physically assaulting the rapper, as well as more close-up details about these scars. However, fans have reason to believe that the two moved on from this and will continue to be a couple, as she posted a picture on her Instagram Story of him nibbling her ear. This comes soon after another Bhabie post that claims that her boo (or ex-boo?) is looking for a "BBL Latina."

Furthermore, there are a lot of mixed signals and examples of proof that have many fans feeling concerned for Bhad Bhabie. It's important to note that LeVaughn denied any and all claims of abuse despite the seemingly damning security footage. "She did that for a reason, I ain't do that. If I did that she wouldn't be with me," he claimed on social media. This prompted a lot of outrage from fans, who now have even more questions about what prompted this apparent reunion.

Bhad Bhabie's Latest Concerning LeVaughn Post

"I love that man more than I love myself and its honestly really sad," Bhad Bhabie had said of LeVaughn's alleged abuse. "…I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs… Right now there's no room for mistakes.