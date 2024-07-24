MrBeast Allegedly Makes Inappropriate Comments About 14-Year-Old Bhad Bhabie In Resurfaced Clip

MrBeast is under fire.

It goes without saying that MrBeast, born James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, has found tremendous success online for his impressive giveaways and more. Now, however, he's being called out for some upsetting alleged comments about Bhad Bhabie. In an old clip making its rounds online, he and some other content creators seemingly discuss the then 14-year-old when he allegedly makes a suggestive comment about her. "Let's be real, you wouldn't put your dick in her?" MrBeast allegedly asks.

The uncomfortable conversation continued and also featured several more inappropriate comments about Bhad Bhabie from him and others. Allegedly, MrBeast was 19 years old when the clip was recorded. For obvious reasons, social media users are shocked and outraged.

MrBeast Faces Backlash For Alleged Bhad Bhabie Remarks

Of course, the resurfaced clip also arrives just days after MrBeast's former employee Ava Kris Tyson quit after being accused of previously exchanging inappropriate messages with a 13-year-old fan. She denies the allegations. According to her, she's learned from the past and doesn't want her actions to negatively impact others who work for MrBeast. "I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone," she wrote earlier this week. "It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health."