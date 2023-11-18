MrBeast Buries Himself Alive For 7 Days

MrBeast buried himself alive for a week straight in his latest YouTube video. In doing so, the 25-year-old brought along MREs and other Feastables snacks as well as a five-gallon can of water and more essentials to get him through the journey. He shared the video on Saturday, writing on Twitter: "I spent a week buried alive because you all really liked when I did it for 50 hours.. It was hard af, go watch!"

In the video, he explains: “The goal is to sleep as much through this challenge as possible, for my own sanity.” At one point, he becomes overwhelmed with emotions and admits he's been struggling to sleep. “I hope tomorrow’s easier. It’s a weird feeling. I am very tired, but for some reason I can’t sleep. I don’t know. I’ve never had this happen before. Why am I crying? I don’t know," he says.

In eventually accomplishing the feat, MrBeast celebrated hitting 200 million subscribers on YouTube. Growing to that level of fame hasn't come without its disadvantages. MrBeast has dealt with backlash for several of his videos in recent months. After helping provide 100 wells in Africa, in November, he wrote on Twitter that he was going to be "canceled" for the effort. After facing criticism, he tweeted: "I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same."

