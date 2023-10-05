MrBeast Warns Fans About A.I. Deepfakes: “This Is A Serious Problem”

Recently, MrBeast took to social media to warn fans of the dangers surrounding deepfakes generated using artificial intelligence. The internet personality shared a clip of an advertisement he claims his supporters have been seeing as of late, which features a deepfake of him promoting what appears to be a scam. The deepfake of him encourages his fans to click a link in order to claim an iPhone for only $2, claiming that he's doing "the world's largest iPhone 15 giveaway."

Apparently, the account that posted the video is also verified on TikTok, making it all the more possible for supporters to be tricked. "Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me," MrBeast captioned the clip. "Are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem." To most people, it's probably obvious that the video is A.I. generated. With that being said, a large portion of his following is made up of children, who are far more likely to be lured in by the thought of getting an unbelievably cheap gadget.

MrBeast Brings Attention To A.I. Deepfake Scams

MrBeast is also known for blessing strangers with out-of-pocket gifts, which could make the deepfake's claims more convincing. Previously, he's given out luxury cars, bags full of money, and much more. Clearly, the fact that artificial intelligence allows people to create videos of anybody doing anything they want is pretty scary. It seems as though the general consensus is that this particular one of MrBeast is easy to spot. Despite this, it remains important for internet users not to believe everything they see, particularly if their favorite YouTuber is promising them a free or shockingly cheap device.

