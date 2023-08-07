MrBeast Sued For $100 Million Over MrBeast Burger Fiasco

MrBeast remains one of the biggest YouTubers in the entire world. Overall, he is someone who has amassed a humongous following. Moreover, if you watch his videos, you know that they are always wild in terms of scale. He spends a lot of money on his production quality, and he always wants to put his best foot forward. Ultimately, this is an incredibly admirable approach. This is especially true when you consider how many of his videos feature philanthropic endeavors.

Recently, we reported that MrBeast was actually suing Virtual Dining Concepts over the perceived failure of MrBeast Burger. For months, MrBeast had been told that his burger chain was serving “disgusting” food. Of course, it is operated out of Ghost Kitchens, which means the YouTube star didn’t have much control over the quality. His lawsuit was a way for him to get out of his deal. Now, however, he is being sued back, as VDC claims he failed to uphold his contractual obligations. This lawsuit is for close to $100 million, which makes the stakes that much higher.

MrBeast At War

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: MrBeast accepts the Favorite Male Creator award onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

VDC has made it clear that they feel MrBeast’s initial lawsuit is simply “meritless.” Moreover, they have issued a statement within their suit that speaks to how they feel about the content creator. “This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence,” they say. “He is mistaken.”

Furthermore, VDC is upset with how MrBeast so publically denounced his own burger chain. On numerous occasions, he took to Twitter saying that his reputation was being ruined and that he was unhappy with what became of his endeavor. Needless to say, this war between the YouTube legend and VDC is going to be interesting. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below.

