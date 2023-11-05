MrBeast Helps Build 100 Wells In Africa, Says He’s “Gonna Get Canceled” For It

MrBeast says that he's "gonna get canceled" after providing 100 wells across Africa in his latest video in hopes of getting fresh water for those without access. Prior to sharing the video, he wrote on Twitter: “We’ve spent over 8 months working on tomorrow’s video and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done! SO EXCITED FOR YOU ALL TO WATCH IT." Some users online began criticizing him for the video after he dropped it.

In response to the backlash, he wrote: "I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same."

MrBeast At The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: MrBeast accepts the Favorite Male Creator award onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

As for people's complaints with the video, one user on Twitter responded to MrBeast: "Oo you’re ‘ard. We don’t give a f*ck that you’re helping people we’d just rather you didn’t make 90% of the runtime shots of Kenyan children treating you like you’re god while doing the bare minimum to address issues surrounding why they need wells in the first place." They added in a follow-up post, "NOT A SINGLE F*CKING FLEETING MENTION OF CLIMATE CHANGE." Other fans defended MrBeast. One replied: "Many individuals are going hate you and your video content for silliest and nonsensical reasons, but keep being yourself and keep producing great content. Excellent job on the new video! It’s heartening to witness many people having access to fresh, safe drinking water."

In the video itself, MrBeast travels to Zimbabwe where he and his team help a hospital with a new water source. In Kenya, he works with a local school and donates tanks in which residents can store fresh water. Be on the lookout for further updates on MrBeast on HotNewHipHop.

