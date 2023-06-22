After DaBaby made homophobic remarks back in 2021 at Rolling Loud Miami, the backlash that followed made many believe his career was over. However, despite there still being a conversation around whether it’s warranted, the Charlotte rapper has sustained a career in hip-hop since. No matter what side you fall on of that debate, it’s clear that a lot has changed in the years that followed for him, whether from a personal or career standpoint. In addition, his efforts to revitalize himself and get back into the game have gotten a lot of props and praise from fellow industry figures. The latest to tip his hat is Fat Joe, who commended him for working hard and moving past that dark chapter in his life.

“As far as I’m concerned, DaBaby uncanceled himself,” Fat Joe remarked. “The guy’s a beast. DaBaby the rapper is unbelievable. I’ve seen him fighting back and he went from being the biggest in the world to getting canceled to fighting. You know, still making money and all that, but I’ve seen him on the grind. Every time I’ve seen him, I’ve said ‘Yo, stay strong. Stay focused, stay this.’ ‘Cause I think DaBaby and them are the new Terror Squad.

Fat Joe On DaBaby’s Comeback

“The man wouldn’t stop working, wouldn’t give up,” Fat Joe continued. “A lot of people give up. When you got the whole media, everybody going against you, most people are not built for the war. I’m explaining to you guys, DaBaby is ready for war! And he is battle-tested, and he smelled this money, he said ‘No, no, no.’ And then through being positive and fighting and going all out for himself, he punched a hole through the atmosphere. And now he’s poppin’! He is uncanceled!”

You might disagree on the musical or personal front, since many think his artistry fell off. Still, given the “BOP” MC’s new music this year, perhaps there is still more massive success left in his career. Regardless, surely this debate won’t die down anytime soon. For more news and the latest updates on DaBaby and Fat Joe, keep checking in with HNHH.

