- MusicKanye West Reveals Why He Can't Be Anti-Semitic And Why He Can't Be CanceledKanye never shies away from the spotlight.By Alexander Cole
- GossipJay-Z & Roc Nation Will Not Host Brunch For Grammys This Year: ReportIt's unclear why they chose to cancel this pre-ceremony event after 13 years, but this alleged Page Six source stands by it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVIssa Rae Says The Cancelation Of "Rap Sh!t" Is Indicative Of Industry TrendsShe opened up on black shows not being given the space to succeed.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMax Cancels "Rap Sh!t" After Two Seasons"Julia" and "Our Flag Means Death" were also not renewed.By Ben Mock
- MusicScHoolboy Q Stands With Kanye WestScHoolboy Q had a shoutout for the legendary artist.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDiddy Reality Show Scrapped By Hulu"Diddy+7" was in the early stages of development.By Ben Mock
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Forced To Stop Denver Show Early Due To Health EmergencyThis is one of many shows that have been altered in some way. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBlueface's Behavior Leads To Various Petitions Calling For Him To Be "Canceled"There are currently 19 petitions on Change.org calling for Blueface to be stopped.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNatalie Nunn Blasts Charlamagne Tha God After Canceled "Breakfast Club" Gig"We not on the same level," the reality star exclaimed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"The Idol" From The Weeknd Officially Canceled By HBO After One SeasonWell, that's the end of Jocelyn and Tedros.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBET Auction For $3 Billion Reportedly Called Off By ParamountSources claim that the media conglomerate found Tyler Perry's offer too low.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Declares That He Can't Be Canceled, Makes Fun Of "Weirdos" Trying To Do SoChris Brown's still here, he says, and he'll never stop gloating about it despite his wrongdoing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Forced To Cancel Tour Dates After Low Ticket SalesHe's the most recent rapper forced to cancel shows. By Lavender Alexandria