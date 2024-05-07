Kanye West Seemingly Cancels Yeezy Porn As Every Single Piece Promo Evaporates Into The Ether

Kanye West knows how to shock the public and create a whirlwind of headlines. That was especially the case when the highly controversial Georgia multi-hyphenate announced YEEZY Porn. He has always had a fascination with the adult industry, as it was evident in his music and in interviews. While it was not a surprise to everyone, it certainly had people upset regardless. "Reflects insane on twitter when Kanye saying "I love Hitler" isn't his most universally hated thing on here," one X user wrote.

What also set a lot of people off was an announcement teaser. "4 24 24 YEEZY PORN IS CUMMING," it read. Whether or not Ye did it on purpose, he still wound up deactivating his X account after the backlash. Now, on top of getting off the platform once again, it has been revealed that Kanye West has also removed the aforementioned YEEZY Porn promo video from his YouTube. According to a post from Kurrco, "Kanye has reportedly abandoned the idea of launching 'YZY P*RN.' All announcement posts have already been taken down."

YEEZY Porn May Be Kaput, But Kanye West Is Unpredictable

It is not clear where this information came from, but this is predictable Ye. While it seems like this idea could be in the trash for now, do not count him out just yet. There was already a lot of hype from potential collaborator and veteran of the adult industry, Mike Moz. "I’ve been having discussions with Ye about a potential collab between Yeezy brand and my team at Vixen Media Group. While it’s too early to give any details I’m excited about where Ye’s vision takes this," he said. "The idea that this project is going to be another porn studio is not correct. It will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”

What are your thoughts on Kanye West seemingly trashing his YEEZY Porn idea after deleting its campaign promo? Do you think he will bring this back to light sooner or later, why or why not? If this is totally over with, was this the right move from Ye? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West and YEEZY Porn. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

