Kanye West Deactivates Twitter Account Amid Backlash From NSFW Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It isn't the first time West has left social media.

Kanye West may be feeling the backlash from a recent announcement he made. He surprised fans by revealing his next move, which seemingly went against a lot of the religious themes he's claimed to stand by in recent years. The announcement was some kind of NSFW platform fittingly titled Yeezy P*rn. He made the announcement with a post that read "Yeezy P*rn Is Coming." Many people criticized the move for a variety of reasons and West may now be feeling the heat.

Earlier today the controversial rapper's twitter account seemingly disappeared. He hasn't given a reason for presumably deactivating the account yet, but it may have been an attempt to get away from the backlash of the Yeezy P*rn announcement. West has had a touch and go relationship with social media for years. The rapper has been through numerous phases of extensive use of social media before occasionally disappearing from all platforms for months at a time. It's unclear how long he will be away from X, formerly Twitter.

Kanye West's Twitter Account Disappears

Some have speculated a potential reason why Kanye may be starting up a new p*rn venture. He's been attempting to sell an expensive beach-front property in Malibu. He originally bought the house for $57 million and then stripped it of almost everything it needs to function as an actual house. Without almost any of its windows the house has been exposed to the elements for months. Now, West is trying to sell the property but there haven't been any takers. He recently lowered the price of the mansion in an attempt to get it to sell, but still no takers. That's why many think his new p*rn company may be an attempt to make some of that money back.

What do you think of Kanye West deleting his Twitter account just a few days after announcing his new Yeezy Porn venture? Do you think the launch of Yeezy P*rn has something to do with his house that won't sell? Let us know in the comment section below.

