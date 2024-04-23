Kanye West Announces Plans For Yeezy Adult Entertainment Studio

Few pop culture events are more chaotic than a Kanye West press tour. The rapper manages to shock fans every time he sits down for an interview, and this week has been no different. West told TMZ on Tuesday that he plans to start a brand new pornography studio under his Yeezy banner. This has been a long time coming, according to the outlet. West plans to launch the porn studio as early as this summer, with the help of industry veteran Mike Moz.

A representative for Kanye West claimed he's entertained the notion of getting into porn for several years. The difference maker, it seems, is the connection with the aforementioned Moz. As a former boyfriend of Stormy Daniels, Moz reportedly has the experience and the knowledge to make a porn studio successful. At least, in the rapper's estimation. TMZ reported that the Yeezy porn studio would kick off a "broader adult entertainment division" with Yeezy as the parent company. West has not yet commented on the business plan in a public capacity.

Kanye West Claims Pornography Ruined His Life

Kanye West has a contentious history with pornography. He served as the official creative director of the 2018 Pornhub Awards, and performed his single "I Love It" at the ceremony. The rapper has also claimed to have a porn addiction that threatened his relationship with his ex-wife and his children. In 2022, he got on Instagram to criticize social media for making porn more accessible than ever. "Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction," he claimed. "Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he continued.

West is singing a completely different tune in 2024, which is something fans should be well accustomed to. The rapper famously cycles through different eras and belief systems in his life and music, only to change things up shortly after. Historically, West has announced business plans that have yet to come to fruition, so time will tell if Yeezy's adult entertainment studio actually happens. Until it does, it's yet another bizarre chapter in the Kanye West saga.

