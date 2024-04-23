Kanye West Dubs Chris Brown A "God" Amidst Quavo Feud

Kanye West is an unpredictable guy. Fans can never predict what he's going to do or say next, and his recent appearance on The Download podcast was a startling reminder. He claimed he would have sex with Michelle Obama, called J. Cole a "p**sy" and vowed to ruin Drake's career. He did, however, take some time out to discuss artists he was a fan of, and felt deserved their fame. One of these artists was Chris Brown. At a seemingly random interval in the interview, West asserted that Brown was a "god" in the music industry.

The topic came about when Kanye West talked about restrictions within the music industry. He theorized that truly great artists have had a harder time breaking through due to the machinations of "middle men." He even referenced his own verse on the song "Carnival," which name drops Brown. "I'm the new Jesus, bitch," West rapped. "I turn water to Crist, this for what they did to Chris. They can't do sh*t with this." In the emcee's estimation, Brown is one of the aforementioned "greats" that deserves to thrive. "Chris is a god," he asserted.

Read More: Kanye West Dismisses Drake's Music: "Your Raps Don't Mean Sh*t"

Kanye West Has Praised Brown For Decades

This is not the first time Kanye West has spoken in Brown's defense. He asked fans to forgive the R&B singer shortly after he was charged with assaulting Rihanna in 2009. "Can't we give Chris a break?" he asked during his VH1 Storytellers performance. "I know I make mistakes in life." West also gifted Brown with a YEEZY truck in 2020. The truck came with a written letter that read: "Congratulations to Chris, 20 years in the game you have overcome many hurdles and obstacles, you deserve the recognition for all the hard work you have put in."

The affection Kanye West and Chris Brown have for another contrasts with some of their other high profile relationships. Both men are involved in feuds with other hip-hop superstars, and have dropped diss tracks in the last week. West released a remix of the Future and Metro Boomin smash single "Like That," which took at Drake, while Brown bombed on Quavo with "Weakest Link." Both disses were well received, with many feeling that Chris Brown delivered the decisive blow in the Quavo feud. The muted response to Quavo's "Over Hoes & B*tches" all but solidified this theory. West, meanwhile, is still at war with the 6 God.

Read More: Chris Brown Roasts Quavo's Diss Track: "Don't Even Need A Response"