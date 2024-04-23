Kanye West Obliterates J Cole In New Interview: "He Can't Run Now"

J Cole aspired to be Kanye West when he started out. He rapped and produced like West, he did his own version of West's "Last Call" on his breakout mixtape, and he signed a record deal with Jay-Z. The list of similarities dwindled over the years, as Cole developed his own persona, but West remained an influence. This context is useful in the wake of West's brutal interview comments. The polarizing pop star recently went on The Download podcast to discuss the Big Three feud, and he absolutely laid into Cole.

West was asked how he felt about J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar, and he did not mince words. He was not a fan. "F**k all that pussy sh*t," West told The Download host. "F**k all that sh*t. Because, like that n**ga J. Cole went on tour with Drake, he know what it is. Like, n**ga, you can't run now. It's you also." Kanye West went a step further, and stated that he's never listened to J. Cole's music or co-signed him as an artist. "I don't listen to J. Cole so I wouldn't even know," he explained. "I just heard he had a song called 'False Prophets' and somebody told me it's halfway about me."

Read More: Kanye West Wants To Have A Threesome With Michelle Obama: "Got To F**k The President's Wife"

Kanye West Doesn't Listen To Cole's Music

The podcast host tried to get some semblance of positivity by asking West if it was "up" for J. Cole, but West did not budge. In fact, he doubled down. "You can’t put Cole and 'up' in the same sentence." This is only the latest instance of the rapper going about Cole in a public space. West previewed a remix of Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" on The Download, and the track included the line: "Play J. Cole, get that p**sy dry." He then posted a meme on his Instagram account that sees a cartoon get sexually rewarded for not listening to Cole's music. Absolutely brutal.

West had plenty of withering things to say about Drake, the main target of his remix verse, but the lengths he's gone to dismiss Cole makes it clear that he does not see the Dreamville boss as a legit threat. The general consensus in the hip-hop world is that Cole's handling of the Kendrick Lamar feud has been poor, but nobody has taken him to task the way that West has. It's safe to assume we won't be seeing a collaboration from these two artists in the near future.

Read More: Kanye West Claims To Reveal Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy"