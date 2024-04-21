Kanye West Teases "More Coming Tonight," Metro Boomin Reacts To His "Like That" Remix

Kanye West has new music on the way.

Kanye West says he's got "more coming tonight" after premiering his new "Like That" remix during an interview with Justin Laboy on The Download podcast on Saturday. He made the announcement in the replies to a meme he shared on Twitter which pokes fun at J Cole, who he dissed on the remix to Metro Boomin and Future's hit song. “Y’all so out of sight, out of mind, I can’t even think of a Drake line," West rapped. "Play J. Cole, get the p*ssy dry.”

Additionally, Metro Boomin posted a photo of himself in the studio with Kanye with the caption: "can’t stop won’t stop." In the picture, West rocks a Sean Jean tank top while on the song, he raps: "Can't Stop. Won't Stop. I just f*cked your b*tch in a Sean John tank top."

Kanye West & J Cole Attend JAY-Z's Tidal Launch Event

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: (L-R) Deadmau5, Kanye West, JAY Z, and J. Cole onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Kanye and Drake have had issues with one another for years at this point. Following the release of Kendrick Lamar's verse on the original "Like That," with which he disses Drake, Ye quickly spoke out on the feud. He ranted on Instagram: "EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED KENDRICK ON NO MORE PARTIES IN LA. EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED DRAKE AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT." Check out his latest posts on Twitter below.

Kanye West Teases New Music

Metro has been collaborating with numerous artists who have had issues with Drake in recent weeks. He also dropped songs with The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and more that target the Toronto rapper. Drake responded with the song, "Push Ups," last week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

