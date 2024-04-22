Kanye West Claims To Reveal Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy"

Kanye West says that Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group since 2010, is Drake's "rich baby daddy." He made the accusation during an interview with Justin Laboy on The Download podcast over the weekend, during which he also premiered a remix of Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." One of Drake's singles from his album, For All the Dogs, is titled "Rich Baby Daddy."

"Drake has a rich baby daddy, named Lucian [Grainge] and Universal," Ye claimed. "He's like, 'My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs. Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian." From there, he claimed Grainge works for "people who control the banks in Africa." West also remarked that the "elimination of Drake" is energizing himself and others.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Kanye West, Kenny Burns, and Drake attend at Compound on June 20, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ye also references Grainge in the lyrics to his version of "Like That." He raps: “Pluto sent the drones, it hit like Metro beats/ It’s a wrap for n**gas, where’s Lucian? Serve ya’ master, n**ga/ You caught a little bag for your masters didn’t ya’, lifetime deal, I feel bad for n**gas/ Y’all so outta sight outta mind, I can’t even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry, play this s**t back 130 times.” Check out Ye's comments with Justin Laboy below.

Before West's diss, Drake fired back against Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and several others who have taken aim at him with the track, "Push Ups." After a week went by without a response from Lamar, he released "Taylor Made Freestyle" as well. In addition to West, Rick Ross also fired back at Drake with a diss track. His is titled, "Champagne Moments." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

