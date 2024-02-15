Drake And Sexyy Red Pose As A Couple In "Rich Baby Daddy" Music Video

The music video depicts a fictionalized version of Red's pregnancy.

Last year, Drake released his highly-anticipated new album For All The Dogs. The project features some of his strangest collaborations and song concepts to date and the videos accompanying the era have been appropriately outside the box. The first video from the era was for "8 am In Charlotte" and starred Drizzy's son Adonis, who also makes his rap debut on the album itself. Tracks like "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Another Late Night" with Lil Yachty also got videos of their own. The EP that followed the album Scary Hours 3 even got a video that featured an appearance from another one of the biggest stars in all of music, country singer Morgan Wallen.

Now one of the most unique and exciting tracks on For All The Dogs is getting a video of its own. That track is "Rich Baby Daddy" which features Sexyy Red and SZA. For the music video, they play off Sexyy Red's recent pregnancy. Drake and Red play a couple in a series of home video-style recordings documenting her pregnancy. As the video goes on her water breaks and by the time her verse arrives she's rapping alongside a newborn baby. It's another stylistically distinct video from this era and perhaps the funniest yet. Check out the full video below.

Drake Goes Domestic With New "Rich Baby Daddy" Visuals

Drake is currently on tour alongside J. Cole for his It's All A Blur tour. The tour has been going on for months now dating back to the 21 Savage-supported shows last year. Despite claiming last year that he was going on a hiatus, Drizzy teased new music during a recent stop on the tour. While nothing actually concrete has emerged about what he could be releasing and when, he seemingly refuses to let his fans go without new music for long.

What do you think of Drake, Sexyy Red, and SZA's new music video for "Rich Baby Daddy?" What's your favorite music video from the For All The Dogs era so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

